Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Richibucto, NB

2019 Ford F-250

134,253 KM

Details Features

$52,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-250

Super Duty SRW XLT

Location

Richibucto Motors

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

506-523-9111

  1. 10914398
  2. 10914398
  3. 10914398
  4. 10914398
  5. 10914398
  6. 10914398
  7. 10914398
  8. 10914398
  9. 10914398
  10. 10914398
  11. 10914398
  12. 10914398
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
134,253KM
Used
VIN 1FT7W2BT3KEF62593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone Gray
  • Interior Colour Medium Earth Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23229A
  • Mileage 134,253 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
157 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
1419.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Driver Information Centre
Manual air conditioning
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Richibucto Motors

Used 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT for sale in Richibucto, NB
2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 134,253 KM $52,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Bouctouche, NB
2018 Ford F-150 XLT 156,585 KM $31,494 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Expedition XLT for sale in Richibucto, NB
2019 Ford Expedition XLT 202,208 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Richibucto Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richibucto Motors

Richibucto Motors

Richibucto Motors

20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2

Call Dealer

506-523-XXXX

(click to show)

506-523-9111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$52,495

+ taxes & licensing

Richibucto Motors

506-523-9111

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-250