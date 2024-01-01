$15,487+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
Used
67,828KM
VIN KMHD84LF5KU794244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25029A
- Mileage 67,828 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
120 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
53 L Fuel Tank
3.06 Axle Ratio
60-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L MPI Atkinson DOHC In-Line 4-Cylinder -inc: Normally aspirated
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual mode
Interior
Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Passenger Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manually adjustable front seats and seat height adjuster (pump device)
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Collision Warning
Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) Blind Spot
Exterior
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: P205/55R16 All-Season
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum-Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, iPod/USB/auxiliary connectivity, 7.0" touch-screen display, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
