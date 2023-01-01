$45,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 0 , 9 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10639572

10639572 Stock #: 23189A

23189A VIN: 1FTEW1E46LFA52336

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Magma

Interior Colour BLACK LTHR TRIMMED BUCKET

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23189A

Mileage 110,915 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Block Heater Engine Oil Cooler HD shock absorbers Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs Electronic Transfer Case Single stainless steel exhaust 3.31 AXLE RATIO Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Auto Locking Hubs Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive 200 Amp Alternator 136.3 L Fuel Tank 70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light Front HD Anti-Roll Bar Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness 943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload Exterior Fog Lights DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Chrome rear step bumper LED brakelights Black Side Windows Trim Regular Box Style Tailgate Rear Cargo Access Aluminum Panels Power Rear Window w/Defroster Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Compass POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Driver Information Centre glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Front Cigar Lighter(s) KEYPAD Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Pickup Cargo Box Lights 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Passenger Seat Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Digital/Analog Appearance 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer Safety Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) and Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Additional Features Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport

