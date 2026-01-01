$52,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
2020 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW XLT
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,271KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN8LED27786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,271 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
996
44S
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 6.2L 2-Valve SOHC EFI NA V8 Flex-Fuel (E85)
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
HD 200 Amp Alternator
183.6 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD -inc: (6R100), SelectShift and tow/haul mode
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
1410.7 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Engine Compartment And Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Manual Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels w/Chrome Hub Covers
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Additional Features
Transmission: TorqShift-G 6-Speed Auto w/OD
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DECVT NA PFI V8 GAS -inc: Heavy-Duty Alternator (240 Amp)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
Call Dealer
506-523-XXXX(click to show)
$52,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2020 Ford F-250