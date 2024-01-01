$38,987+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
2021 Ford Explorer
ST 4WD
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$38,987
+ taxes & licensing
128,462KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8GC9MGB73832
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,462 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Regenerative Alternator
Class III Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
3.58 Non-Limited Slip Rear Axle
Engine: 3.0L EcoBoost V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
76.5 L Fuel Tank
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Black Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Black Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Autolamp Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Leather Seating Surfaces
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
KEYPAD
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
8-Way Driver Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Black Carpet Floor Mats w/City Silver Stitching
Digital/Analog Appearance
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Active Park Assist Automated Parking Sensors
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Front Camera w/Washer
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Left Side Camera
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Right Side Camera
Aerial View Camera System
Ford Co-Pilot360 - 360 Degree Camera Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist 2.0 - Lane Centering
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
EQUIPMENT GROUP
AGATE BLACK
EBONY BLACK INTERIOR
AGATE BLACK METALLIC
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
ST STREET PACK
Cargo Area Management System
FRONT & 2ND ROWS FLOOR LINERS W/CARPET FLOOR MATS
EQUIPMENT GROUP 401A HIGH PACKAGE
.3.0L ECOBOOST V6 ENGINE
P275/45R21 A/S BSW TIRES
FLR LNERS/CARPET MATS:RWS 1&2
.14 SPEAKERS
.10.1 LCD TOUCHSCREEN
.MULTICONTOUR SEATS
.PERFORMANCE BRAKES
.21 ALUMINUM WHEELS
ROOF-RACK SIDE RAILS, BLACK
EBONY, LEATHER HEATED & VENTILATED SPORT CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: micro perforated inserts and city silver accent stitching and ST logo, memory driver's seat, 10-way power driver w/power function for tilt, lumbar and recline and 8-way power front passeng...
PREMIUM TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE -inc: 10.1" LCD Capacitive Portrait Touchscreen, Located in centre stack w/swipe and pinch-to-zoom capability, 2 Additional Speakers, Multicontour Seats w/Active Motion
CARGO AREA MANAGEMENT SYSTEM -inc: Cargo Well Rubber Mat, Reversible Load Floor, Cargo Net
ST STREET PACK -inc: Performance Front & Rear Brakes, red painted brake calipers, Red Painted Brake Calipers, Wheels: 21" Aluminum, Tires: P275/45R21 AS BSW
TWIN-PANEL MOONROOF -inc: remote control front windows (opens front windows from outside of the vehicle via the key fob)
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
$38,987
+ taxes & licensing
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2021 Ford Explorer