2022 Ford F-250

CHROME PACKAGE

PTC Supplemental Heater

Jack

5th Wheel Hitch Prep Package

6.7L POWER STROKE V8 DIESEL

PARTIAL GAS FILL

CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 SEAT

LED BOX LIGHTING

.HEATED FRONT SEATS

XLT PREMIUM PACKAGE

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRROR

TOUGH BED SPRAY IN BEDLINER

JOB #1 ORDER

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

.REVERSE SENSING SYSTEM

.DRIV/PASS FRONT & SIDE AIRBAGS

HD SATELLITE DIGITAL BROADCAST

3.55 ELECTRONIC LOCKING AXLE

.ALUMINUM PVD WHEELS-18

.SKID PLATES

.XLT TRIM

.AIR CONDITIONING -- CFC FREE

.FOG LAMPS

SNOWPLOW PREP/CAMPER PACKAGE

MEDIUM EARTH GRAY

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

FIXED REAR-WINDOW W/DEFROST

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS

TAILGATE STEP & HANDLE W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST

POWER-ADJUSTABLE GAS & BRAKE PEDALS

LT275/70R18E OWL ALL TERRAIN

Adjustable gas/brake pedal

RAPID RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT

UPFITTER SWITCHES (6) -inc: Located in overhead console

10-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANS

.AM/FM STEREO/CLOCK

WHEEL WELL LINERS FRONT & REAR

RAPID RED

.6 CHROME TUBULAR STEP BAR

10400# GVWR PACKAGE

FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: an integrated under bed mounting system, 1 frame under-bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes p...

SNOW PLOW PREP & CAMPER PACKAGE -inc: heavy service front springs (1 up upgrade above the spring computer selected as a consequence of options chosen, Not included if maximum springs have been computer selected as standard equipment) and computer selec...

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

POWERSCOPE TRAILER TOW MIRRORS W/HEAT -inc: power folding w/Autofold, power telescoping w/power/heated glass, heated manual spotter mirrors, integrated clearance lights, turn signal indicators, high-intensity LED security approach lights, utility light...

LED BOX LIGHTING -inc: Halogen Centre High-Mounted Stop Lamp (CHMSL) becomes LED

ENGINE: 6.7L 4V OHV POWER STROKE V8 TURBO DIESEL B20 -inc: small plastic urea tank, exhaust brake, green non locking fuel cap, turbo boost, urea gauge and intelligent oil life minder, 181 Litre (48 Gallon) Fuel Tank, 397 Amp Alternator, Rapid-Heat Supp...

FRONT LICENSE PLATE BRACKET -inc: Standard in British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

VOICE-ACTIVATED TOUCHSCREEN NAVIGATION -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, a 3-month prepaid subscription, Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim

TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL PLUS A/T (4) -inc: Spare may not be the same as road tire

SPARE TIRE, WHEEL & JACK -inc: Excludes carrier, hydraulic jack