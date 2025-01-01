$49,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
2023 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,115KM
VIN 1FTFW1E88PFC49988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iconic Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Sport
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25054A
- Mileage 54,115 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Interior
Compass
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Additional Features
XLT SPORT PACKAGE
BLACK
3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
CLASS IV TRAILER HITCH
PARTIAL GAS FILL
LED BOX LIGHTING
JOB #2 ORDER
.XLT SERIES
.BOXLINK CARGO SYSTEM
.8-WAY POWER DRIVERS SEAT
136 LITRE/ 36 GALLON FUEL TANK
7050# GVWR PACKAGE
.ELECTRONIC AUTO TEMP CONTROL
ELECTRONIC 10-SPD AUTO
3.31 RATIO REGULAR AXLE
SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40
ICONIC SILVER METALLIC
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
400W OUTLET
.18 6-SPOKE GLOSS BLACK WHEEL
ONBOARD 400W OUTLET
BLACK, SPORT CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/40 FRONT-SEATS -inc: cupholders, storage, power driver/manual passenger lumbar, newly designed fabric insert and flow-through console w/floor shifter
FLEET FUEL FILL DELETE -inc: Credit varies, Contact Fleet Headquarters (1-800-668-5515) for details
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring h...
XLT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door & Tailgate Handles, body-colour bezel on side doors and black on tailgate, Tires: 275/65R18 BSW A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Alu...
LED BOX LIGHTING W/ZONE LIGHTING -inc: LED CHMSL
TIRES: LT265/70R18C BSW A/T
LT265/70R18C BSW ALL-TERRAIN
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
$49,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2023 Ford F-150