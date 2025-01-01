$39,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Premium
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
15,832KM
VIN 3FMTK3SUXPMA99678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White
- Interior Colour BLK Perforated Activex
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,832 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
9.05 Axle Ratio
ENGINE: DUAL EMOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (99U) -inc: 91kWh usable capacity extended range high-voltage battery
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
370w Regular Amplifier
Interior
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Driver Seat
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Folding Cargo Cover
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
6-Way Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX Leatherette Rear Seat
Heated Leatherette Steering Wheel
Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum/Sim Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Digital Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward and Reverse Sensing System Front And Rear Parking Sensors
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with (AEB) and Intersection Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Body-coloured grille
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Additional Features
Transmission: Single Speed
STAR WHITE METALLIC TRI-COAT
MOBILE POWER CORD (120V/240V)
ENGINE: DUAL EMOTOR (FRONT/REAR) (99U)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Richibucto Motors
2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty SRW XLT 87,200 KM $60,995 + tax & lic
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium 15,832 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash 20,855 KM $66,995 + tax & lic
Email Richibucto Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
Call Dealer
506-523-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E