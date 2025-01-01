$CALL+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Edge
ST Line
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21,503KM
VIN 2FMPK4J99RBA20509
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey
- Interior Colour EBONY ACTIVEX MATERIAL
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25201A
- Mileage 21,503 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.80 Axle Ratio
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Engine: Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Fog Lights
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
TIRES: 245/50R20 AS
Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Rocker Panel Extensions
Wheels: 20" Premium Gloss Black-Painted Aluminum
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Non-Metallic Paint w/Badging
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper and Defroster
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Interior
Compass
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
6-Way Driver Seat
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
6-Way Passenger Seat
ACTIVEX SEATING MATERIAL
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining EasyFold Fold Forward Seatback ActiveX/Miko Simulated Suede/Leatherette Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Convenience
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Safety
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE
Class II Trailer Tow Pkg
EBONY
EQUIPMENT GROUP
PARTIAL GAS FILL
.HEATED STEERING WHEEL
.2.0L I4 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 250A
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
.8-SPD AUTO TRANSMISSION
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
.ADAPT CRUISE W/S&G & LANE CTR
.EVASIVE STEERING ASSIST
.FLOOR LINERS, FRONT AND REAR
.20 PREM PAINTED ALUM WHEELS
CARBONIZED GREY
COLD WEATHER PACKAGE -inc: Heated Steering Wheel, Front & Rear Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats, standard front and rear floor mats w/accent edging
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PKG W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL -inc: steering wheel mounted paddle shifters
PANORAMIC VISTA ROOF -inc: power open/close w/power shade, Standard 2nd row dome LED reading light is replaced w/2 single lights, Switch located in each grab handle pocket
CV LOT MANAGEMENT
.CONNECTED NAV (1-YR INC)
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Connected Navigation System, 1 year of connectivity, live traffic, predictive destinations and route guidance, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, Lane Centring
EBONY, FRONT HEATED ACTIVEX TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Miko inserts, 8-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down, recline, lumbar), 4-way power passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and 4-way manually adjustable head restraints (up/down,...
