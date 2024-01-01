$68,459+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
2024 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$68,459
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,402KM
VIN 1FTFW3L89RKD98760
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avalanche
- Interior Colour Black Sport Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U24107
- Mileage 11,402 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Trailer Wiring Harness
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
GVWR: 7,200 lbs (3,266 kgs)
918.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
integrated storage
Black grille w/chrome accents
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Connected Navigation Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Front Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera Back-Up Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Additional Features
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: SelectShift w/progressive range select and selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER W/CARPET MATS
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, fuel tank, transfer case and front differential, Monotube Rear Shocks, Rock Crawl Mode, FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID SAVINGS
MANUAL-FOLDING HEATED PWR GLASS TRAILER TOW MIRROR -inc: Manually telescoping, turn signal and black skull caps
XLT BLACK APPEARANCE PACKAGE SAVINGS
MAX TOW ELECTRONIC LOCKING W/3.55 AXLE RATIO
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A MID -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go, lane centring, Speed Sign Recognition, Intelligent Access w/Push Button Start, approach detection, Ford BlueCruise Equipped (90-Day Trial), See ford.ca/technology/bluecruise for additi...
TOW/HAUL PACKAGE -inc: Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
$68,459
+ taxes & licensing
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2024 Ford F-150