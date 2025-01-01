$87,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
2024 Ford F-250
Super Duty SRW Lariat
Location
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
506-523-9111
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,188KM
VIN 1FT7W2BN7REF17930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARKENED BRONZE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Black Onyx Leather Trm
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U2537
- Mileage 12,188 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Firm Suspension
Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
250 Amp Alternator
78-Amp/Hr 750CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 4,490 kgs (9,900 lbs) Downgrade Package
ENGINE: 7.3L 2V DEVCT NA PFI V8 GAS
183 L Fuel Tank
HD 190 Amp Alternator
1395.2 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Sport Appearance Package
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Power Extendable Trailer Style Mirrors
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Boxside Steps
Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Keypad
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect 5G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Safety
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Height Adjusters
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Cargo Bed Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Additional Features
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS
FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS
TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts
TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...
TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road
BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...
5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...
RETRACTABLE BED SIDE STEP
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: dark fender badge, Black Tow Hooks, Wheels: 20" Dark Carbonized Grey Painted Aluminum, High-gloss, matte black hub covers and centre ornaments, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium BSW A/T (4), S...
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE SAVINGS
LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE -inc: Pro Trailer Hitch Assist, Ford Co-Pilot 360 2.0, rear view camera, reverse brake assist and reverse sensing system, Lane-Keeping System, lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid and driver alert, Pre-Collision Assist, Automati...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Richibucto Motors
Email Richibucto Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Richibucto Motors
Richibucto Motors
20 Cartier Blvd., Richibucto, NB E4W 4A2
Call Dealer
506-523-XXXX(click to show)
$87,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Richibucto Motors
506-523-9111
2024 Ford F-250