2024 Ford F-250

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE

5th Wheel/Gooseneck Hitch Prep Package

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE

LED ROOF CLEARANCE LIGHTS

FRONT & REAR WHEEL WELL LINERS

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER

GVWR: 4,490 KGS (9,900 LBS) DOWNGRADE PKG DELETE

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS W/O CARPET

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER -inc: tailgate-guard, black box tie-down hooks and black bed attachment bolts

TWIN PANEL MOONROOF -inc: overhead console

FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: Note: Specially tuned shocks intended for significant off-road usage will result in a firmer ride than may be desired when the vehicle is used for primarily highway driving, Hill Descent Control, Premium Off-Road Shocks, Tran...

TRANSMISSION: TORQSHIFT 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, eco, slippery roads, tow/haul and off-road

BLACK ONYX, LEATHER HEATED/VENTILATED LUXURY CAPTAIN'S CHAIRS -inc: monotone leather insert, 2-way adjustable driver/passenger headrests, 8-way power adjuster driver and 8-way power front passenger (includes power lumbar), Flow-Through Centre Console (...

5TH WHEEL/GOOSENECK HITCH PREP PACKAGE -inc: 1 frame under bed cross member, 5 pickup bed attachment points w/plugs and 1 integrated 7 pin connector on driver's side pickup bed wall, Note: shorter pickup boxes provide less clearance between the cab and...

RETRACTABLE BED SIDE STEP

SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: dark fender badge, Black Tow Hooks, Wheels: 20" Dark Carbonized Grey Painted Aluminum, High-gloss, matte black hub covers and centre ornaments, Body-Colour Front & Rear Bumpers, Tires: LT275/65Rx20E Premium BSW A/T (4), S...

LARIAT ULTIMATE PACKAGE SAVINGS