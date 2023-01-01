Menu
2001 Audi TT

178,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2001 Audi TT

2001 Audi TT

2001 Audi TT

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10175898
  • Stock #: TT
  • VIN: TRUTC28N011006432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 178,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

