2001 BMW Z3
2.5i
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
91,500MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBACN33471LK47740
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 91,500 MI
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-XXXX(click to show)
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
