<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2001 BMW Z3

91,500 MI

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2001 BMW Z3

2.5i

2001 BMW Z3

2.5i

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

91,500MI
Used
Good Condition
VIN WBACN33471LK47740

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 91,500 MI

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Convertible Soft Top

