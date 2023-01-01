Menu
2007 Ford Mustang

122,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Location

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

  1689616719
  1689616721
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

122,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10190052
  • Stock #: 23090
  • VIN: 1ZVFT84N575300780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

