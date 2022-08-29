2007 Saturn Sky

$18,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9042661

9042661 Stock #: 133290

133290 VIN: 1G8MB35B07Y133290

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour red and black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

