2007 Saturn Sky

149,000 KM

Details Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9042661
  • Stock #: 133290
  • VIN: 1G8MB35B07Y133290

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour red and black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

