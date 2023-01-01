$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2008 BMW 3 Series
2008 BMW 3 Series
Xdrive
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
165,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10162989
- Stock #: BMW08
- VIN: WBAWC73568E064430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 165,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SJ Auto Zone
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3