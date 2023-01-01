Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

165,259 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2008 BMW 3 Series

2008 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

2008 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10162989
  • Stock #: BMW08
  • VIN: WBAWC73568E064430

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

