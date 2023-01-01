$3,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2009 BMW 3 Series
2009 BMW 3 Series
Xdrive
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
247,000KM
Used
Fair Condition
- Listing ID: 10538826
- Stock #: 23016ZA
- VIN: WBAPK73559A451678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 247,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SJ Auto Zone
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3