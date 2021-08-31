Menu
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

134,786 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

LT

LT

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

134,786KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7697962
  • Stock #: (23) Loaded, moonroof, rear spoiler
  • VIN: 3G1TX55E59L115969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,786 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2009 Chevrolet Aveo LT Sedan. 1.6L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, power moonroof, steel wheels & hubcaps.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Steel Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

