$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2009 Ford F-150
2009 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
180,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9449586
- Stock #: BM PAVING
- VIN: 1ftpw14v29fb37153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SJ Auto Zone
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3