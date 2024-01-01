$8,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
283,790KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1d7rv1ct9as158935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 283,790 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email SJ Auto Zone
