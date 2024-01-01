Menu
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

283,790 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

283,790KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1d7rv1ct9as158935

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 283,790 KM

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

CD Player

Automatic Headlights

Conventional Spare Tire

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2010 Dodge Ram 1500