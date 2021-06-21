Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

123,737 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

EX-L

EX-L

Location

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

123,737KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7421573
  • Stock #: (19) loaded, power moonroof, heated leather seats
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H74AL820593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,737 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

2010 HONDA CR-V EX-L AWD.  2.4L 4cyl automatic.  Fully loaded, cruise, heated leather seats, am/fm/xm/cd player, power moonroof, spacious cargo area, factory alloy wheels.

This SUV needs to be seen to be appreciated.  Low kilometers and like-new condition will make this a great vehicle for years to come.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Sun/Moonroof

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

