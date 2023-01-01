Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

254,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1700502040
  2. 1700502042
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
254,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE5AC275783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 254,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

Used 2012 Ford Fusion SE for sale in Saint John, NB
2012 Ford Fusion SE 157,908 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in Saint John, NB
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 126,000 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Rio LX for sale in Saint John, NB
2012 Kia Rio LX 269,500 KM $6,995 + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Corolla