2011 Ford F-150

216,916 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

XTR

2011 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,916KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9078202
  • Stock #: 22158J
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET0BFC67642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

Don't forget, we also have no hidden fees !! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

