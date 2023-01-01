2011 Mitsubishi RVR

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9835331

9835331 Stock #: 11RVR

11RVR VIN: JA4AJ3AU6BZ600955

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 275,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Equalizer Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

