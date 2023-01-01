2012 Chevrolet Impala

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $7,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 2 6 8 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9754219

9754219 Stock #: 23058A

23058A VIN: 2G1WB5E33C1334996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blackacite

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 183,268 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.