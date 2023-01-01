Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Impala

183,268 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Impala

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1679584561
  2. 1679584566
  3. 1679584571
  4. 1679584576
  5. 1679584581
  6. 1679584585
  7. 1679584590
  8. 1679584594
  9. 1679584598
  10. 1679584601
  11. 1679584605
  12. 1679584609
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
183,268KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9754219
  • Stock #: 23058A
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E33C1334996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blackacite
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,268 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

2012 Chevrolet Impal...
 183,268 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 164,393 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima SX
 114,893 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory