2012 Dodge Grand Caravan

216,078 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Crew

Crew

Location

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

216,078KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9087838
  • Stock #: 23007H
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXCR392605

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 216,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

Don't forget, we also have no hidden fees !! 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

