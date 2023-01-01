Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Dodge Journey

89,500 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

RT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Dodge Journey

RT

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1696963725
  2. 1696963730
  3. 1696963734
  4. 1696963739
  5. 1696963744
  6. 1696963749
  7. 1696963753
  8. 1696963758
  9. 1696963763
  10. 1696963767
  11. 1696963772
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
89,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10524282
  • Stock #: 24008
  • VIN: 3C4PDDFG3CT215006

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

2015 Dodge Journey RT
 157,220 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Expedition...
 151,102 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Accent L
 124,383 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory