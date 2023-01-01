Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

195,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

2012 Subaru Forester

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10074810
  • Stock #: FORESTER
  • VIN: JF2SHCBC6CH460314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

