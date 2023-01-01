2012 Subaru Forester

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10074810

10074810 Stock #: FORESTER

FORESTER VIN: JF2SHCBC6CH460314

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.