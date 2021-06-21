Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

128,632 KM

$8,995

$8,995 + tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i w/Touring Pkg

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7478226
  • Stock #: (12) AWD, cruise, bluetooth, alloy wheels
  • VIN: JF1GPAC65CH231245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,632 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2012 Subaru Impreza 2.0i Touring.  2.0L 4cyl automatic, AWD, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, cruise, bluetooth, factory alloy wheels.

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

