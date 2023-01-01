Menu
2013 Chevrolet Express

250,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

Contact Seller
LT

LT

Location

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684529
  • Stock #: 163634
  • VIN: 1GCWGFCA2D1163634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

