2013 Chevrolet Express
LT
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9684529
- Stock #: 163634
- VIN: 1GCWGFCA2D1163634
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Interior
Bucket Seats
