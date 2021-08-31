Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

118,560 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2013 Hyundai Elantra

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,560KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7807770
  Stock #: (12) Cruise, bluetooth, heated seats
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE4DH326341

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,560 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2013 Hyundai Elantra GL Sedan.  2.0L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, am/fm/xm/cd player, steel wheels & hubcaps.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

