$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Nissan Murano
SL
2013 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
130,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AZ1MW1DW320109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From SJ Auto Zone
2022 Mitsubishi Outlander SEL 74,000 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
2010 Audi Q5 PREMIUM 162,934 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
1998 Porsche Boxster 122,000 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Email SJ Auto Zone
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
Call Dealer
506-634-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2013 Nissan Murano