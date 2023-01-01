$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2014 BMW 3 Series
2014 BMW 3 Series
320i xDrive
Location
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
506-634-9663
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
98,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9851624
- Stock #: SBMW
- VIN: WBA3C3C53EK200117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black+Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 98,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From SJ Auto Zone
SJ Auto Zone
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3