Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Accent

124,383 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

L

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1695819798
  2. 1695819802
  3. 1695819806
  4. 1695819810
  5. 1695819814
  6. 1695819818
  7. 1695819821
  8. 1695819825
  9. 1695819827
  10. 1695819831
  11. 1695819834
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,383KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10475250
  • Stock #: 24004A
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE4EU666151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Greye
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

2014 Hyundai Accent L
 124,383 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 198,500 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 203,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory