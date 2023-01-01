$7,995+ tax & licensing
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
SJ Auto Zone
506-634-9663
2014 Hyundai Accent
L
Location
622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
124,383KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10475250
- Stock #: 24004A
- VIN: KMHCT4AE4EU666151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Greye
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
