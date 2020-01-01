2014 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L 4cyl AWD automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, steel wheels & hubcaps.



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!



CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Wheel Covers

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.