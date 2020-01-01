2014 Kia Forte

2.0L 4cyl 6 speed manual, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, 17" factory alloy wheels.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- Child Safety Locks
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- CD Player
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
