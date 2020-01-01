Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

EX

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 180,241KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4469505
  • Stock #: 089117-70
  • VIN: KNAFX4A81E5089117
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
2.0L 4cyl 6 speed manual, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated leather seats, 17" factory alloy wheels.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Barn

2014 Kia Rio EX w/Su...
 101,936 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 71,100 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 35,830 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-693-XXXX

(click to show)

506-693-2886

Send A Message