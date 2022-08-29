Menu
2014 Kia Rio

114,000 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

LX+

LX+

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

114,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9205957
  • Stock #: 233515A
  • VIN: KNADM5A32E6901464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Automatic Headlights

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

