<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Mazda CX-5

161,100 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
161,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3KE4DY5E0428503

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 161,100 KM

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Leather Seats

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2014 Mazda CX-5