<p>Local Trade!<br />Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and As Traded vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Mitsubishi Mirage

215,780 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ML32A4HJ8EH022270

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 215,780 KM

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Knee Air Bag

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

