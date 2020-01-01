Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 103,989KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4475688
  • Stock #: 372038-72
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP8EL372038
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
1.6L 45cyl automatic, 5 speed manual, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, am/fm/sxm radio, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

