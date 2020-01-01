2014 Nissan Versa Note

1.6L 45cyl automatic, 5 speed manual, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats, am/fm/sxm radio, backup camera, steel wheels & hubcaps.



FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!



CALL US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Trim Leather Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.