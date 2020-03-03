Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 89,215KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799436
  • Stock #: 403216-87
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP9EL403216
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

1.8L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/cd player, steel wheels & hubcaps.

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Barn

2017 Ford Escape SE
 125,954 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo EX LU...
 129,352 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX
 132,025 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

506-693-XXXX

(click to show)

506-693-2886

Send A Message