Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Toyota Corolla

95,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

SJ Auto Zone

506-634-9663

Contact Seller
2014 Toyota Corolla

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

506-634-9663

  1. 1686150417
  2. 1686150422
  3. 1686150426
  4. 1686150430
  5. 1686150434
  6. 1686150438
  7. 1686150441
  8. 1686150445
  9. 1686150449
  10. 1686150453
  11. 1686150457
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038447
  • Stock #: 23074
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8EC101446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade!
Ask about our FREE 1 year / 12,000 KM Powertrain Warranty on all our vehicles!! *Clearance* and "As Traded" vehicles excluded Call or Text -Ian Haines (506) 654-2277 to set up your test drive now

 

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SJ Auto Zone

2014 Toyota Corolla LE
 95,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 94,355 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q5
90,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic

Email SJ Auto Zone

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
SJ Auto Zone

SJ Auto Zone

622 Rothesay Ave, Saint John, NB E2H 2H3

Call Dealer

506-634-XXXX

(click to show)

506-634-9663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory