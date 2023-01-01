Menu
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

252,000 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

WT

Location

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

252,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9976199
  • Stock #: 522641
  • VIN: 1GC0KUEG0FZ522641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 252,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lancaster Vehicle Center

Lancaster Vehicle Center

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

506-672-1000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory