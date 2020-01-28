2015 Chevrolet Sonic

1.4L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, am/fm/sxm radio, OnStar, steel wheels & hubcaps.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Rear Reading Lamps

Remote Engine Start

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

AM/FM CD Player

SiriusXM Radio Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

