2015 Fiat 500

122,225 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2015 Fiat 500

2015 Fiat 500

Sport

2015 Fiat 500

Sport

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,225KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7671838
  Stock #: (9) Bluetooth, heated leather seats.
  VIN: 3C3CFFBR8FT696021

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,225 KM

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 FIAT 500 Sport.  1.4L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, heated leather seats, factory alloy wheels.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

