$39,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2015 Ford Transit
2015 Ford Transit
T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
506-672-1000
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8817956
- Stock #: A74109
- VIN: 1FTNE2YV5FKA74109
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Shelving on both sides in the back. Lots of storage. Low roof, long wheel base and ladder racks.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lancaster Vehicle Center
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4