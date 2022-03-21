Menu
2015 Ford Transit

136,000 KM

Details Description Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center

506-672-1000

T-150 148" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8817956
  • Stock #: A74109
  • VIN: 1FTNE2YV5FKA74109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Shelving on both sides in the back.  Lots of storage.  Low roof, long wheel base and ladder racks.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Lancaster Vehicle Center

