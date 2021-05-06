Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

128,373 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2015 Hyundai Elantra

GL

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

128,373KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 7128634
  Stock #: (8) bluetooth, cruise, heated seats
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE8FH650590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 128,373 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 Hyundai Elantra GL Sedan.  4Cyl automatic, fully loaded, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats.   Steel wheels & hubcaps.

For more information call (506) 693-2886

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

