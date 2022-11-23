2015 Hyundai Elantra...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9402187

9402187 Stock #: 23038M

23038M VIN: KMHDH4AE0FU368381

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 148,449 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

