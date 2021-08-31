Menu
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

84,251 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Barn

506-693-2886

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Premium

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

84,251KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776246
  • Stock #: (5) - AWD, cruise, bluetooth, heated seats
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLB7FG240410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,251 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS!

2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD.  2.4L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, power drivers seat, heated seats, cruise, bluetooth, facatory alloy wheels.

Locally owned.

New BF Goodrich Tires

Low Kilometers!

New 2 Year Inspection.

CONTACT US TODAY (506) 693-2886

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Barn

The Auto Barn

799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9

506-693-2886

