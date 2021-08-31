+ taxes & licensing
799 Loch Lomond Rd, Saint John, NB E2J 1Y9
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium AWD. 2.4L 4cyl automatic, fully loaded, am/fm/cd player, power drivers seat, heated seats, cruise, bluetooth, facatory alloy wheels.
Locally owned.
New BF Goodrich Tires
Low Kilometers!
New 2 Year Inspection.
