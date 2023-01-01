$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Lancaster Vehicle Center
506-672-1000
2015 Hyundai Sonata
2.4L Sport
Location
Lancaster Vehicle Center
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4
129,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10509816
- Stock #: 118004
- VIN: 5NPE34AF0FH118004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
790 Fairville Blvd., Saint John, NB E2M 5T4